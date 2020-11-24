Delores J. MillerHortonville - Delores June (Zillmer) Miller, passed away at age 82 in her home on November 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Delores lived a life of sacrifice for and devotion to her family, selfless service to her church and community, and the enjoyment of simple pleasures. Delores taught us all to never stop learning, never stop loving and always look for life's next adventure, wherever the road leads.Delores was born in Dupont Township, Waupaca County, Wisconsin on June 26, 1938. Delores graduated from Sunrise Grade School in 1952 and Marion High School in 1956 and then married Russell Eugene Miller on May 25, 1957. Together, the happy couple moved to Appleton, where Delores worked at the Zwickers Knitting Mills and the Wisconsin Telephone Company before starting a family and a dairy farm in Greenville.Delores was the strong-willed and sassy matriarchal architect of "the Miller Way", defined by hard work without complaint, thoroughness in every endeavor and dedication to others without seeking recognition or reward. Despite the always-hectic life as the mother of five children, Delores found ways to help and serve whenever possible - developing the Immanuel Grade School hot lunch program and the Hortonville Public Library children's story hour, among many other local volunteer projects.With an insatiable thirst for life and knowledge, Delores loved to read, to write, to learn, and to explore. Fiction or non-fiction; current or historical, Delores would always have a good book close-by. An avid researcher of genealogy, Delores enjoyed her frequent trips to a cemetery or court house archive to gather and share more family history. Anyone who received one of her voluminous Christmas or family newsletters can attest to her keen memory and fondness for story-telling. In their retirement, Russell and Delores relished both traveling the world and relaxing at home, at church, in the garden, a polka dance or local restaurant. Despite visiting all fifty states and dozens of foreign countries, Delores wished for one more trip, even in her final days.Delores is survived by her two daughters Robin Miller and Marianne Knops (husband Scott); three sons Keith Miller, Richard Miller (wife Sharon) and Matthew Miller (wife Lisa); twelve grandchildren Madeline Behnke (husband Damien), Connor McCannon, Alyse Miller, Tierney Miller, Cassidy Knops, Elena Knops, Colin Miller, Joshua Miller, Dayne Miller, Sean Knops, Oliver Miller and Tucker Miller; her sister-in-law JoAnn Goettel; and many other family members.Delores was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two wonderful years Russell Miller on August 18, 2019; her parents William and Alma (Lembke) Zillmer; and four older brothers Robert, Wilbert, infant Harold and infant Frederick.Delores and her family would like to thank the medical team at the Cancer Center at Ascension for their wonderful care of Delores and her husband over the past many years. Dr. Abbi, Bridget, and the entire team's care and compassion were deeply appreciated and added to Delores quality of life.The Christian Funeral for Delores will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Road, Greenville at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall at the church following the burial ceremony in the church cemetery. For those attending, please wear masks and social distance. Also, for those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed via YouTube on the Immanuel Lutheran Ministries Channel.