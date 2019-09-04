|
Delores Julia (Ringstad) Hornig
Appleton - Delores Julia (Ringstad) Hornig, 84, returned to her heavenly home on August 30, 2019in the company of her loving family. Delores's unending devotion to her family and God supported her and gave her peace as she battled illness as a resident of Helen's House in Appleton.
Delores was born to the late Edward and Veronica Ringstad, in the Town of Elderon on March 14, 1935. She was proud of her Norwegian and Polish heritage and grew up an active farm girl in Tigerton, WI, graduating from Tigerton High School in 1953.On February 11, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Kurt Hornig, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tigerton.
Delores was blessed with a large loving family and was very proud of her 3 children,4 grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was also an animal lover, especially her dogs who were her lifelong loyal companions.
Among her many talents and passions, Delores was an enthusiastic world traveler having experienced nearly every continent throughout her life, of which she was particularly fond of Australia, Alaska and Hawaii. She was an avid downhill skier having participated until the age of 73. Delores was a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha where she worked as a volunteer and contributed her beautiful voice to the choir. She was also involved with the AFS Intercultural Program, having touched many lives and opening her doors to students from all over the world.
Delores is survived by her beloved children, Kari (Doug) Gelhausen, Kristen (Richard) Rusch and Mark (Kristine) Hornig; along with her grandchildren Austin (Sara) Rusch, Tyler Rusch, Kaitlyn Gelhausen and Kurt Hornig. She was also survived by her very close sister and best friend of 82 years, Elaine (Raymond) Peterson and her Brittany Spaniel, Maddie.
She was preceded in death by her dear husband, her parents; sisters Mary Jane (George) Hanke and Lois (Robert) Freiburger, her brother Leonard (Elizabeth) Ringstad, and her furry companions, Jackie, Kandi, Dixie, Molly and Chip.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held Saturday September 7th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha.Visitation begins at 9:30 with funeral mass at 11. Interment will follow at the St. John cemetery on Valley Road.
The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers, memories and donations are appreciated. To make a Memorial Donation to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) please visit JDRF.org. To support programs for area seniors with dementia visit Foxvalleymemoryproject.com or donate to Delores's church at Stmarymenasha.org/st-johns.
Delores was an exceptional woman and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
