Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger Street
Neenah, WI
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger Street
Neenah, WI
Delores "Lorie" VanOudenhoven


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores "Lorie" VanOudenhoven Obituary
Delores "Lorie" Van Oudenhoven

Neenah - Delores "Lorie" Van Oudenhoven, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Lorie was born in Schoenchen, Kansas on December 9, 1931 to Alexander and Josephine Schmidt. She attended Hays High School and afterwards cosmetology school, moving to Wisconsin in 1950. She met Gerald Van Oudenhoven and they were united in marriage on May 30, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha.

Lorie loved spending time with friends and family, dancing, watching her games shows, casino trips and playing bingo. She was a beautiful spirit that loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her infectious personality and heart-warming laugh.

Lorie was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Van Oudenhoven. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Eric); sons, Daniel and Henry (Sue); grandchildren: Chélis (Freddy), Andrea (Charlie), Dana, Chase (Vidya), Deanna (Ray), Jerrod (Molly); great-grandchildren: Adrian, Nyla, Cadence, Merritt, Willow, Brayden, Elliana, and Miles; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The Memorial Mass for Lorie will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah with Rev. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Lorie's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to St. Elizabeth Oncology as well as the hospital staff for the dedicated, kind and compassionate care she has received over the course of her treatment. We especially want to thank Haley, Rebecca, Cheryl and Erica.

"Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfunereralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019
