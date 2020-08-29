1/1
Deloris Fischer
Deloris Fischer

Appleton - Deloris M. Fischer, age 87 of Appleton was called home peacefully on Aug 26, 2020 to be reunited with her loving husband Donald C. Fischer. Deloris was the daughter of the late George & Marietta Maltbey of Shawano WI. Deloris and Donald were married on Oct 10, 1959 in Cecil WI and enjoyed over 54 years together raising 4 children. Deloris was a caring and loving person, wonderful wife and mother and was always dedicating her time in helping others. She enjoyed casino trips and traveling with her siblings, fishing with Don, and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. Deloris was a wonderful cook and was well known for the hundreds of jars of canned goods she prepared from their garden and was very generous of sharing them with others. Her many years of companionship with the ladies from TOPPS was a big part of her life and loved the lunch get- togethers after her meetings.

Deloris will be sadly missed by her surviving sons: Bruce (Karen) Fischer, Steve (Vicki) Fischer, Richard (Lisa ) Fischer; Grandchildren Joshua (Aimee) , Brian (Bethany) , Nicholas ; Melissa and Nicole ;Eric and Courtney ; Ashtin (Ryan) Aman, Alex (fiancée Miranda) Cole (special friend Savannah) and great grandchildren Juliet and Vincent . She is further survived by her twin sister Doris Otto, Jan Maltbey (sister in-law) & Judy Mantei (sister in-law) and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her son Jason, granddaughter Danielle, Donalds's parents Carl & Ida Fischer, sister Donna Heling; brothers Merlyn & Deloris Rosenow, Lyle Maltbey, Reginald Maltbey, Michael Maltbey, and brother in laws; Vernon Heling, Ken Manthei and Ted Otto.

The funeral service for Deloris will be held at 1:00 on Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 E Glendale St. Please note, visitation for Deloris will take place before her funeral service from 10:00 to noon at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOMES, 537 N Superior St. Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

The Family would like to give a very special thank you to Tina and the entire Staff of Country Villa in Freedom for taking such special care of Mom.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
