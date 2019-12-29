Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Deloris I. Bubolz

Deloris I. Bubolz Obituary
Deloris I Bubolz

Appleton - Deloris Irma (Bauer) Bubolz passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on December 29, 2019. Funeral services for Deloris will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St, Appleton, WI 54011 with Pastor Steven Kline officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of service. Full Obituary at www.valleyfh.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
