|
|
Deloris I Bubolz
Appleton - Deloris Irma (Bauer) Bubolz passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on December 29, 2019. Funeral services for Deloris will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St, Appleton, WI 54011 with Pastor Steven Kline officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of service. Full Obituary at www.valleyfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019