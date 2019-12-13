|
Deloris J. Jacobs
Neenah - Deloris J. Jacobs, also known as "Dee" to her mother and family, age 86, of Neenah, passed away on December 8, 2019 at her home. Deloris was born on May 8, 1933 to Gladys (Krumpel) Grissman in Eyota, Minnesota. After leaving Kaukauna, she served her country honorably as a member of the Women's Army Corps "WAC" from 1952 to 1954, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. She was stationed at the Medical Service School at Fort Sam Houston and the Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. She came home and married Arthur in May of 1956. Deloris and her husband Arthur were long time Neenah-Menasha residents.
Dee was a very busy woman. In addition to raising 7 children with Arthur, she cared for many foster children over the years. She looked after children in her daycare and assisted as a Reading Aide at Roosevelt Elementary. Dee was a "mother" to many children in addition to her own and always encouraged then to use their imagination, believe in magic, fairies and the wonders of nature and the world. Her painting and craft room inspired not only herself, but all of the children she shared it with.
In 1955 she was able to travel around the U.S. while selling magazines. She worked for Butte Des Morts Sportswear, Kohl's and Kimberly Clark. She also volunteered with an area hospice.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Arthur of Neenah, children: Laura Wolff (Jeff), Julie McKendrick (Richard), Theresa Bangert (Norman), Debra Jacobs, Anita Delyea (Jim), Le Ann Salm (Chris), Arthur Jacobs (Jean), and other "Children of Her Heart" Morgan, Autumn, Taylor and Emma, 13 grandchildren: George, ToniMarie, Ben, Dennis, Desiree, Renae, Ross, Heather Jean, Harvey Jacob, Robert Arthur, Anthony, David, and John, 9 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Christopher, Carlie, Hayden, Lincoln, Ian, Cody, Austin and Xander, 2 great-great-grandchildren: Emory and Chloe, 1 brother Leo, as well as, many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Lee, Charles, Geraldine, Rita and Vione (Pat).
