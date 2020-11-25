Delphine A. Diermeier
King - Delphine Ann Diermeier, 88, born to eternal life after a brief illness (Covid-19) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. She was born within her home on Wilson Street in Kimberly on January 24, 1932, to Anton and Christine (Kamps) Vanden Boom. The youngest of five children, God made her! Delphine worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a dietary assistant for 15 years. It was there, she met her husband Joe Diermeier. They married November 26, 1966 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Kimberly. Living in Larsen, they operated a dairy farm and Co-owned Natures Acres Farm Market on Hwy 150. Though she had no biological children of her own, she took great pride in being called "Aunt Delphine" by her larger extended family!
One of her claims to fame was her impeccable memory of birth dates! She'd love to impress with her ability to recite each of her siblings and children's birth dates in chronological order. From 1980-1987 they "wintered" in Winter Haven, Florida, eventually making it their permanent home. Sports, music, dancing and bingo filled her days. Though she took her Packers and Brewers VERY seriously, Delphine's first love has always been Jesus! Joe and Del's license plate # read "JESUS"! This girl was deeply rooted in prayer! Delphine's mother, Christine, got her involved with the St. Joseph's Third Order Fraternity of Secular Franciscans of which, she remained a member up to her move to King's Veterans Home.
Delphine is survived by her sister in law Patricia Vanden Boom. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Joe Diermeier; sisters Rosie (Sam) VanSambeek and Althea (Robert) Valentyn and brothers Jim (Gertrude)Vanden Boom and Carl Vanden Boom; sister and brother in laws, John and Evelyn Diermeier and Stan and Edna Diermeier.
A private celebration of Delphine's new life will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King.
The family would like to thank the staff of King's Veterans Home for the little slice of Heaven you provided Delphine these past years! We sing your praises and thank God for the gift you have been to Del from day one! "When did we see You sick, or in prison and visit You? And The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.' Matthew 25:39,40.
