Delton Gorges
1939 - 2020
Delton Gorges

New London - Delton D. Gorges, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born in New London on May 22, 1939, son of the late Harvey and Pearl (Laib) Gorges. On April 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judy Cupp in New London. Delton also served in the National Guard. He formerly worked at Emanuel Lutheran School, Hillshire Farm, and drove school bus for the New London School District.

He is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Mary (Ralph) Bauman; grandchildren: Jordan Bauman, Brittany (Brendan) Stoffel, and Mikayla Bauman (special friend, Jesse Doyen); siblings, Clair Arthur (Noni) Gorges, Doug (Janice) Gorges, Marcia Seefeld; sister-in-laws, Pat Gorges and Bette Gorges. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edith (Harold) Johnson and Norma Jean (Myron) Gruenwald; brothers: Lawrence (Phyllis), Marlin (Virginia), Victor, Vernon, Junior, Roland, Leland, and Lyle; and brother-in-law Rodney Seefeld.

A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Schultz officiating. A public visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed! Burial will be in the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

The funeral will be recorded and put up on our website.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
