Delwynn (Del) Story II



Delwynn (Del) Story II, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020 in Appleton, WI at the age of 30.



Del was born July 12, 1989 in Milwaukee, WI. He later moved to Junction City, KS then to Appleton in 2001 where he graduated from Appleton East High School in 2008. He developed a passion for cooking after starting as a kitchen helper at Lawrence University.



Del was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a vibrant person that could light up any room with his happy go lucky persona, goofy demeanor, and amazing smile. He had a caring, generous heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.



Del is survived by his parents Katherine Wynn of Oshkosh, Delwynn Story of Milwaukee; his children (Braelynn, Somera, Delwynn III, and Zaden); his brother Romell Wynn (Christine); sisters Stacia Wiggins & Monique Evans; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bessie & Cecil Story.



At this time, there will be no service. He will be cremated and laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, in Appleton, WI.









