Delwynn (Del) Story Ii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delwynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delwynn (Del) Story II

Delwynn (Del) Story II, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020 in Appleton, WI at the age of 30.

Del was born July 12, 1989 in Milwaukee, WI. He later moved to Junction City, KS then to Appleton in 2001 where he graduated from Appleton East High School in 2008. He developed a passion for cooking after starting as a kitchen helper at Lawrence University.

Del was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a vibrant person that could light up any room with his happy go lucky persona, goofy demeanor, and amazing smile. He had a caring, generous heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Del is survived by his parents Katherine Wynn of Oshkosh, Delwynn Story of Milwaukee; his children (Braelynn, Somera, Delwynn III, and Zaden); his brother Romell Wynn (Christine); sisters Stacia Wiggins & Monique Evans; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bessie & Cecil Story.

At this time, there will be no service. He will be cremated and laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, in Appleton, WI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved