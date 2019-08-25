|
Demetrius "Dee" Stephenson
Oshkosh - Demetrius LaShaun Stephenson, age 18, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2019. Dae Dae was born on July 6, 2001; what a life he was, is, and will forever be.
Dee enjoyed singing in his grandfather's church choir, was a member of the ROTC, skate boarding, making jokes and was the absolute life of the party. His passion was to be a famous rapper one day. Dee's best quality was his smile and charismatic self. He will TRULY be missed by everyone, especially his brothers and sisters.
Dee is survived by his mom: Melissa Petrie of Oshkosh; his father: Nathaniel A. Stephenson of Florida; his two sisters: Rheanna R. Petrie of Kaukauna and Shayla Petrie of Oshkosh; brothers: Tyrese Petrie of Chilton and baby brother Tremayne Stephenson of Oshkosh. He is further survived by his maternal grandparents: Paul and Eileen Petrie of Stockbridge; paternal grandparents: Oscar and Rose Hall of Florida; paternal grandmother: Linda Davis of Maryland; uncles: Bruce (Michelle) Petrie of Kaukauna and Michael Petrie of Stockbridge; aunts: Tina Petrie of De Pere, Lori Petrie of Appleton, Lisa (Jody) Carslie of Maryland, and Keyanna Davis of Maryland; he will also be missed by many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Rev. Nathaniel Davis; Jamie Jo Petrie and Miah VanderSteen; and best friend Molly.
The funeral service for Dee will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME LAEMMRICH CHAPEL, 312 Milwaukee St. Menasha. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
The family would like to thank all the special people that helped Dee along his life's journey, especially his brother Tyrese.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019