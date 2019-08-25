Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Demetrius Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Demetrius "Dee" Stephenson


2001 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Demetrius "Dee" Stephenson Obituary
Demetrius "Dee" Stephenson

Oshkosh - Demetrius LaShaun Stephenson, age 18, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2019. Dae Dae was born on July 6, 2001; what a life he was, is, and will forever be.

Dee enjoyed singing in his grandfather's church choir, was a member of the ROTC, skate boarding, making jokes and was the absolute life of the party. His passion was to be a famous rapper one day. Dee's best quality was his smile and charismatic self. He will TRULY be missed by everyone, especially his brothers and sisters.

Dee is survived by his mom: Melissa Petrie of Oshkosh; his father: Nathaniel A. Stephenson of Florida; his two sisters: Rheanna R. Petrie of Kaukauna and Shayla Petrie of Oshkosh; brothers: Tyrese Petrie of Chilton and baby brother Tremayne Stephenson of Oshkosh. He is further survived by his maternal grandparents: Paul and Eileen Petrie of Stockbridge; paternal grandparents: Oscar and Rose Hall of Florida; paternal grandmother: Linda Davis of Maryland; uncles: Bruce (Michelle) Petrie of Kaukauna and Michael Petrie of Stockbridge; aunts: Tina Petrie of De Pere, Lori Petrie of Appleton, Lisa (Jody) Carslie of Maryland, and Keyanna Davis of Maryland; he will also be missed by many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Rev. Nathaniel Davis; Jamie Jo Petrie and Miah VanderSteen; and best friend Molly.

The funeral service for Dee will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME LAEMMRICH CHAPEL, 312 Milwaukee St. Menasha. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

The family would like to thank all the special people that helped Dee along his life's journey, especially his brother Tyrese.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Demetrius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent