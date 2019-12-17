|
Denice I. Ophoven
Appleton, Wisconsin - Denice Irene (Schopp) Ophoven, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin surrounded by family.
Denice was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 21, 1952 to the late Dean and Esther (Turner) Schopp. She was united in marriage to Jack Ophoven on June 23, 1973 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Elm Grove, WI. Denice earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She went on to earn an additional Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, while raising 3 little kids, from Madison Area Technical College. They moved to the Fox Valley from Portage, WI with their children in 1984. Denice worked as a Registered Nurse in various departments for St. Elizabeth Hospital for over 32 years until her retirement in 2014.
In her spare time, Denice enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, playing guitar, singing, shopping, cooking, reading and playing with her pets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Denice is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 46 years, Jack; children, Andrew (special friend, Beth Pekowsky), Melissa (Landon) Birr and Nicholas (Shawna); grandchildren, Jackson, Samantha, Braedon, Aylie, Brody, Draven, Nova, Lauren and Dylan; siblings, Deanna (Ken) Beaulieu and Dayle (Davy) Strong; numerous other dear family and friends.
Denice was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Lee Schopp.
A Funeral Mass for Denice will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Community, 323 Pine St., Little Chute, WI. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of mass. Inurnment will be in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
To leave a special memory or condolences with Denice's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019