1/1
Denis Ott Reagan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denis Ott Reagan

Menasha - Denis O. Reagan, Age 84, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by his earthly angels at home. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 15, 1936 to the late Joseph Reagan and Erna "Vance" (Hartwig) Reagan.

Denis graduated in 1954 from Central Catholic High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended St. Norbert College in De Pere and earned his degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Denis was united in marriage to Joan Van Vonderen on June 18, 1960. He worked as a Research Scientist at American Can for 30 years.

Denny enjoyed tending to his numerous flower gardens and finely manicured lawn, spending time on the golf course with family and friends, and attending Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field, where he was an original stockholder, and season tickets holder. He had a love for traveling that he shared with his wife, Joan, throughout the years. They visited many beautiful places abroad. Denny found joy in raising several furry friends during his lifetime as well. He also enjoyed skiing, bowling, watching and cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams, and dancing to live music with Joan.

Denis is survived by his wife, Joan; three sons, Jay (Michele), Scott (Pam), Sean (Christie) and three grandchildren, Rachel (fiancé Dennis), Shannon and Brady.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Reagan, mother, Erna Hartwig Reagan and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton. Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com to sign a guestbook and leave a condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to The Neenah Animal Shelter, The East Shore Humane Association, Chilton, or Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, Menasha.

I love you more! - Joan

Dad, we wish we could watch one last game together, play one last round of golf or have one last conversation. Love, your boys.

A message from your grandchildren: Thank you for making us the sports fanatics we are today. Thank you for always valuing our education and careers. Thank you for being the keeper of directions to just about any place. Thank you for teaching us everything there is to know about flowers and gardening. Your yard will forever be the most beautiful! We will miss you so much. Go Brewers, Go Bucks, Go Badgers and most importantly, Go Pack Go!

A special thanks to the staff at ThedaCare at Home and Hospice for the compassion and care you provided to our family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann Tri-County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved