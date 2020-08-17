Denis Ott Reagan
Menasha - Denis O. Reagan, Age 84, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by his earthly angels at home. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 15, 1936 to the late Joseph Reagan and Erna "Vance" (Hartwig) Reagan.
Denis graduated in 1954 from Central Catholic High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended St. Norbert College in De Pere and earned his degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Denis was united in marriage to Joan Van Vonderen on June 18, 1960. He worked as a Research Scientist at American Can for 30 years.
Denny enjoyed tending to his numerous flower gardens and finely manicured lawn, spending time on the golf course with family and friends, and attending Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field, where he was an original stockholder, and season tickets holder. He had a love for traveling that he shared with his wife, Joan, throughout the years. They visited many beautiful places abroad. Denny found joy in raising several furry friends during his lifetime as well. He also enjoyed skiing, bowling, watching and cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams, and dancing to live music with Joan.
Denis is survived by his wife, Joan; three sons, Jay (Michele), Scott (Pam), Sean (Christie) and three grandchildren, Rachel (fiancé Dennis), Shannon and Brady.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Reagan, mother, Erna Hartwig Reagan and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton. Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
to sign a guestbook and leave a condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to The Neenah Animal Shelter, The East Shore Humane Association, Chilton, or Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, Menasha.
I love you more! - Joan
Dad, we wish we could watch one last game together, play one last round of golf or have one last conversation. Love, your boys.
A message from your grandchildren: Thank you for making us the sports fanatics we are today. Thank you for always valuing our education and careers. Thank you for being the keeper of directions to just about any place. Thank you for teaching us everything there is to know about flowers and gardening. Your yard will forever be the most beautiful! We will miss you so much. Go Brewers, Go Bucks, Go Badgers and most importantly, Go Pack Go!
A special thanks to the staff at ThedaCare at Home and Hospice for the compassion and care you provided to our family.