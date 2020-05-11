|
|
Denise J. Krenzke-Morack
New London - Denise J. Krenzke-Morack, age 61, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1958, in Chicago, daughter of Dennis and Joyce (Hebel) Jackson. Denise was married to Paul Morack on April 19, 1991, in Waupaca. She graduated from Waupaca High School and then went on to earn her bachelor's in social work from UW Oshkosh.
Denise loved her family and especially loved to spoil her 3 grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything, and always loved hosting Christmas morning brunch. Her laugh was contagious, and you could hear her cracking jokes and telling stories from the other room. Denise also loved to travel with Paul to Disneyworld, Vegas, and to Arizona to visit a friend.
Denise is survived by her husband Paul; children, Jeff (Kari) Morack and Amanda (Ryan) Ikkala, Beth Krenzke and grandchildren, Alyssa, Brody, and Jake. She is also survived by 6 brothers and sisters, Joyce Jackson, Dennis (Wendy) Looker, Jim (Loretta) Jackson, David Jackson, Shelly (Carl) Luedke, and Sherry Hager. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Her parents preceded her in death.
A Visitation for Denise will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Due to the statewide ban on gatherings larger than ten people, there may be a wait to get in as we will be rotating people in as other people leave. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside ceremony at Floral Hill Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. This will be open to the public however social distancing will be strictly enforced.
The family would like to thank the New London Police Department for the quick response and the care and concern shown.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 12, 2020