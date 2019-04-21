|
Dennis and Letha Kraus
Grand Chute - Dennis passed away unexpectedly with his wife Letha on April 14, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1944 in Appleton to Elmer and Elvira Kraus. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1962, after which he enlisted in the Air Force. While stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, Dennis met the love of his life Letha. They were married on April 4, 1965 and spent 54 years together and enjoyed traveling, camping, and time with family. Dennis retired from Miller Electric (ITW) in 2001. He enjoyed hunting and building projects in his workshop. Dennis is survived by his sons, Charles (Shannon) Kraus of Neenah and Dean (Julie) Kraus of Richfield, Minnesota and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Robert Kraus and Ronald (Dorothy) Kraus, both of Appleton, sister-in-law Lois (Lyle) Lind of Tilden, Nebraska, in addition to nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Elvira (Metz) Kraus, sister-in-law Barbara Kraus, brother-in-law Dwight Long, and many aunts and uncles.
Letha passed away unexpectedly with her husband Dennis on April 14, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1945 in Abilene, Kansas to Verden and Doris Long. She graduated from Hope High School in 1963. While working at Fort Riley, Kansas she met the love of her life Dennis. They were married on April 4, 1965 and spent 54 years together and enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family. While raising their children, Letha pursued her nursing degree and retired from nursing in 2010. She enjoyed gardening and quilting. Letha is survived by her sons, Charles (Shannon) Kraus of Neenah and Dean (Julie) Kraus of Richfield, Minnesota and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lois (Lyle) Lind of Tilden Nebraska and by her brothers-in-law Robert Kraus and Ronald (Dorothy) Kraus, both of Appleton, in addition to nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Verden and Doris (Rumhold) Long, sister-in-law Barbara Kraus, brother Dwight Long, and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services for Dennis and Letha will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, located at N1966 Julius Drive in Greenville, with Rev. Dr. Ayensu-Mensah officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019