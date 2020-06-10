Dennis AshauerGreenville - Dennis E. Ashauer went peacefully to his heavenly father during his Monday afternoon nap on June 8, 2020. He was born July 21, 1946 in Appleton to the late Edward and Cecelia "Hubby" (Kohl) Ashauer. On November 26, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart Susan J. (McHugh) at St. Peter & Paul in Hortonville. Dennis LOVED to work. Operating heavy machinery brought great joy to him, it was his passion. Dennis started his working career at age 16 with Duane Immel Excavating in Greenville, followed by a season with Courtney and Plummer Inc. in Neenah. Dennis then began transporting large buildings with Berg & Henn Moving and Erecting. Berg & Henn was later known as Berg Corporation where Dennis spent 25 years in train derailment and acquired many stories to tell. He greatly enjoyed this line of work. Dennis finished his career with Azco Inc. where he spent 20 years operating cranes until his retirement at age 59. Dennis savored his retirement days staying busy crafting and spending time with his loved ones. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors with his heavy equipment. A John Deere and train enthusiast he was. He loved to visit and reminisce with old friends about the train derailments and heavy equipment days. Dennis' Lighted Outdoor Rosaries were his most valued craft; they are on churches and homes across the country. His most precious moments were tinkering in the shop with his grandkids. Dennis was a lifelong member of the Greenville Fire Dept. and a proud member of the Local 139 Operating Engineers for 49 years.Survivors include: wife of 55 years, Susan; their children: Tony (Kelly) Ashauer; Jake (Kristin) Ashauer; Arthur "Barney" Ashauer (special friend: Sara Freimuth); Mary Ann (Tony) Berrens and (Daughter-in-law: Jenni Ashauer). Their 11 grandchildren: April (John) Schimke, Zach, Breanna, Seth, Abby, Edyn, Lincoln, Grace, Lily and Tristan. Their 2 great grandchildren: Cheyenne and Colton.Surviving siblings: Barbra Danke, Patricia (Bill) Griesbach, Bonnie Ashauer (special friend Diane Muench), Marilyn (Rick) Martin and Edward (Dawn) Ashauer. His God-children: Tami Sperstad, Troy Immel and Jennifer Ashauer. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecelia Ashauer, his son Joseph Ashauer, grandson Dwayne "Dewey" Ashauer, nephew Timothy Danke and brother-in-law: Alton Danke.Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30am Saturday, June 13th at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Greenville. Visitation will be at the church from 8:30am until the time of mass. Social distancing practices will be encouraged. For those unable to attend there will be a live stream of the mass. Please go to Valley Funeral Home or Post Crescents website to access the link for the live stream.Special thank you to the Greenville Fire and EMS, Gold Cross, Outagamie County Sheriff's Dept., the Immel Family, the Meeks Family, Eric Leiby and Dr. Rigstad.