Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Dennis E. Volz


1945 - 2019
Dennis E. Volz

New London - Following a brief illness, Dennis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 12, 2019.

Dennis was born on August 11, 1945, son of the late Eldor and Ilene Volz (Tech). He attended New London High School. He had 2 daughters, Tammy Daus (Robert), and Tonia Atchison (Tom). He married Carol Jean Doering on July 31, 1982. And added 2 step-children, Scott Balthazor (Tracy) and Lesley Fuerst (Greg). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, his siblings Allan (Judy) Volz, Sherry (Jim) Crain, Emily (Gordy) Schirpke, sister-in-law Cathy Volz. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Russel Volz.

Dennis had a love for sports, a love for the outdoors and farming, and his retirement job as a greeter at Costco.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. A Celebration of Life will be held Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London, WI. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16th from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm. No formal dress, wear your blue jeans in memory of Dennis and feel free to bring along a story about Dennis to share.

For a complete obituary please go to www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
