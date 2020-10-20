Dennis Gordon McComber
Appleton - Dennis Gordon McComber, age 81, passed away on October 16, 2020 from COPD and congestive heart failure. He was at home with his wife Rita by his side and surrounded by the love of his family.
Dennis was born on January 28, 1939, the youngest of three children, to Frank R. and Velma V. (Kreider) McComber in Marshalltown, IA. His mother died when he was less than one year old, so he and his siblings were raised primarily by their grandparents, Caleb (Cal) and Theresia Smuck.
He graduated from Marshalltown High School in June 1956 and then went to Iowa State University where he joined Acacia Fraternity and made lifelong friends. He had to take a one year break during his sophomore year to rebuild his finances. He graduated in June 1961 with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering, and in October he joined the US Army through the ISU ROTC program, serving in the Signal Corps because of his experience as a ham radio operator. He was stationed at Ft. Monmouth NJ for two years and became a 1st Lieutenant. He stayed on as a civilian in the same job until Sept. 1966 when he went to UW-Milwaukee, where he received a BBA in 1967 and an MBA in 1968, both in Production Management.
It was at UWM that he met his future wife, Rita Ehman, while in the MBA program. They not only had classes together but also teaching assistant offices close to each other. They were married in Milwaukee on August 18, 1973 and enjoyed 47 wonderful years together.
Dennis began work in October 1968 at Kimberly-Clark as an Industrial Engineer in the Lakeview Mill in Neenah where he eventually became Maintenance Superintendent for that mill, Badger Globe, and the Lakeview Diaper Plant. He became proficient at computer programming, mostly self-taught, and worked in IT at K-C for 15 years until he retired in June 2002 after 33 years. He also developed his own business, Industrial Software, to serve the paper industry.
For a number of years he was a hobbyist woodworker, making four wall clocks, bedroom furniture, and an entertainment center. His most treasured project was a maple baby crib for his sons, Kevin (born in May 1983) and Scott (born in January 1985), and their children Neil, Ian, and Henry.
He liked to help people by fixing things - mechanical, electrical, electronic, and computers - using creative solutions.
Dennis was a wonderful husband and father who really enjoyed family trips, bowling and camping with the boys, Boy Scout summer camp, bicycling, and boating on Partridge Lake. He and Rita traveled extensively, going to all 50 states and many foreign countries.
He was a Grand Chute Lions Club member for 15 years, including as president from 2010-2011 and as co-chair of their annual rose sale fundraiser for 13 years. He served on many club projects and especially enjoyed being part of the crew which built house ramps for the handicapped. He also volunteered at Riverview Gardens, Habitat for Humanity, and helped install the original universal playground at Appleton's Memorial Park. Late in life, he joined a senior bowling league with a fun group of guys.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife Rita and their children and grandchildren who truly are his greatest legacy: Kevin, his wife Eileen Peng, and their two boys Neil and Ian, Waltham, MA; and Scott, his wife Tarta, and their son Henry, Town of Center.
He is further survived by his sister Patricia Bergstrom, Iowa City, IA and her five children and their families; his brother Larry and his wife Diane McComber, Scottsdale, AZ and their daughter Martha (Joel) Button, Stillwater, MN, and their family.
He is also survived by Rita's family: Jane Moravcik, Mequon; John and Diane Ehman, Milford, ME; Lisa Ehman, Madison; Mary Ehman, Appleton; Dorothy Ehman, Kimberly Ehman (her son Cody Willette), Milford, ME; John and Sara Ehman, Carrollton, OH (his son Bradley Ehman and grandson Kolton, Eddington, ME), and Michael Ehman, Peshtigo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Velma, his beloved grandparents Caleb and Theresia Smuck, Rita's parents Philip and Ottilie (Tovar) Ehman, and brothers-in-law Richard (Dick) Sexton, Norman Bergstrom, Gary Ehman, and Rudolph (Rudy) Moravcik.
The funeral will be at Valley Funeral Home with visitation Monday, October 26, at 10:00 am followed by the memorial service at 11:00 am.
Due to Covid-19, face masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Valley Funeral Home's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680
Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either of these organizations close to Dennis' heart: Iowa State Acacia Chapter Foundation (ISACF), memo line: Dennis McComber Memorial Scholarship. Mail to ISACF, c/o Harold Zarr, 834 SE Michael Drive, Ankeny, IA 50021-3671; or Grand Chute Lions Club, memo line: Dennis McComber memorial. Mail to GCLC, c/o Bill Veit, Treasurer, 3708 S Hampton Ct., Appleton, WI 54915-4696.
Although Dennis was under hospice care for only a short time, his family is grateful to ThedaCare At Home Hospice for their attentive care and concern which enabled Dennis to remain at home as he had wanted. They were a wonderful source of help and support.