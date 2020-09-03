Dennis "Greek" Gostas
Kaukauna - Dennis "Greek" Gostas, 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Greek was born on February 18, 1956 to Michael Gostas and Florence Sutherlan. He was united in marriage to Dianne Koester on July 14th, 1984. He enjoyed riding his Harley, the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Greek enjoyed all the time spent with his best friend Ed Fulcer. He lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with his grandkids, and they shared many memories.
Greek is survived by his wife Dianne "his ol' lady Di", four children; Robert (Sarah) Koester, Missy Gostas, Christy (Keith Jahsman) Gostas, Rick (Jodi) Gostas, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, siblings; Michael Gostas, Elaine Kraft, Niko Gostas and Antonio Gostas, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Greek was preceded in death by his father Michael Gostas and his mother and step father Florence and Roland Massey, his daughter Leeann Gostas, a grandson Kenneth Gostas II, siblings; Dete Gostas, Penny Blatseas, Nicholas Gostas, Florence "Dolly" Tucker, brothers-in-law Dale Kraft and Bill Koester, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Thelma and Virgil Koester.
A memorial service for Greek will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at VERKUILEN VAN DEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr. Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. After the memorial service Greeks last ride will take him to his final resting place at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah. Kickstands up at 12:00. Online condolences may be expressed at the www.verkuilenfh.com
