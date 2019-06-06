|
|
Dennis J. Anderson
Shiocton - Dennis J. Anderson, age 46, Shiocton, loving husband, father & son died unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Lay Minister Edd Hill officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
A full obituary can be seen at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2019