Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Shiocton - Dennis J. Anderson, age 46, Shiocton, loving husband, father & son died unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Lay Minister Edd Hill officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

A full obituary can be seen at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2019
