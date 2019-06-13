|
|
Dennis J. Bodelin
Menasha - Dennis J. Bodelin, 58, of Menasha, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Oakridge Gardens in Menasha.
Dennis was born August 20, 1960 in Salina, KS, the son of Donald and Mary (Piper) Bodelin. He graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1979 and went on to attend technical school. He applied his skills as a Facilities Maintenance Specialist at the University of Wisconsin - Fox Valley campus for the last 22 years. Dennis loved the outdoors. In his younger years he hunted, fished and trapped with his Dad. But as time went on he preferred to "hunt" with his camera!
Dennis is survived by his father, Don; a brother, James Bodelin of Neenah, WI; a sister, Janise (Barry) Webb of St. Peters, MO; a brother-in-law, Fred Bucan of Wausau, WI; four nieces and nephews, Kelly (Dan) Webb-Midden, Mitchell (Alex) Bucan, Nicholas Bodelin and Casey Bucan; and four great-nieces and nephews, Kash Bucan and August, Dorothy and Mickey Midden.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and sister, Dr. Terry Bucan.
Memorial donations accepted for The Caring House in Iron Mountain.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, June 17 at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Dennis Bodelin online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted arrangements to Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019