Dennis J. Grundman
Big Sky - Dennis J. Grundman passed away peacefully in Bozeman, Montana on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 88, with his wife of fifty-three years, Mary, at his side.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his children, Amy [Derek Kottke], Erich [Tiffany] and Kurt [Sofia] and his grandchildren, Sabrina, Jack, Julianna, Matt, Ben, Austin and Kaleb, and step-grandchildren Cody, Caitlyn and Cole. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Amanda, and his five siblings.
Dennis was born on June 2, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN. Dennis served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1956. He earned a bachelor's and MBA degree from the University of Minnesota. Dennis and Mary settled in Appleton, WI where they raised their family. His children remember him as a dedicated and loving father who shared his love of skiing, hockey, fishing and the outdoors with them throughout their lives. He encouraged their educations and for them to pursue their goals.
Dennis founded Midwest Insurance Brokerage which he operated until his retirement. He was an accomplished photographer, fisherman, ski instructor and beer aficionado. He loved spending time at his hunting cabin, in the local trout streams, photographing the outdoors and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He will be remembered by all for his great sense of humor and quick wit. He was passionate about ensuring that the public had access to the beauty of Montana. Dennis was a long-time board member and proud supporter of PLWA. Dennis also spent many hours volunteering for the Salvation Army.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held in Big Sky in June 2020. Details will be provided nearer to the date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the following deserving charities: (i) PLWA.org (https://plwa.org/donate/); (ii) The Big Sky Chapel, Inc., P.O. Box 16072, Big Sky, MT 59716; or (iii) Salvation Army of Bozeman (https://bozeman.salvationarmy.org/bozeman_corps/).
The family would like to thank Dr. John Robbins and the amazing and supporting caregivers at the Gallatin Rest Home, Brookdale Springmeadows and Hospice Care for their dedication to Dennis' care and well-being. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020