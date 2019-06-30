|
Dennis J. Manteufel
Appleton - On Saturday, June 22nd Denny passed away peacefully at home.
He was born July 8th, 1949 to Orin and Lorraine (Stedl) Manteufel.
Denny enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, riding his Harley and an ice cold Bud. Denny also served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.
He is survived by his sons: Mark and Greg (Dawn); grandchildren: Michael, Casey, Kayla, and Corey; brothers: Chuck (Julie), Bobby (Kellie), Jeff (Tammy): half-brother Steve; brother-in-law Ernie Paltzer; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Paul, Cliff and Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Sally and Paula; and half-brother Larry.
A private family service will be held at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019