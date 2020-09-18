Dennis J. Sommers
Hortonville - Denny Sommers made his final trip home on September 14, 2020. Home had many meanings for Denny, as a baseball player, as a man of great faith, and a man who loved his family. He was born July 12, 1940, to James and Alice (Sexton) Sommers. Denny made his mark as a great athlete. At age 17, he was offered a football scholarship to Vanderbilt University and a basketball scholarship to Marquette University. In the end, he signed with the San Francisco Giants, which began a lifelong baseball career, coaching for the Mets, Tigers, Indians, Padres, Twins, Brewers, and Giants. He was a member of the '77 and '81 All-Star games and with the Twins for the '87 World Series. Denny was a man of great faith, never missing Sunday mass no matter where he was traveling. Denny had a great personality, known for enthusiastic greetings, big smiles, and sincere conversation.
Denny is survived by his sister, Rosella (Bob) Wittlin; sister-in-law, Bev Sommers; nieces: Brenda (Marty) Thiel, Beth Wittlin, Bridget (Andy) Matthiesen, Bonnie (Jim) Vaughn, Mary (Andy) Gitter, Patti (Doug) Haas, Lori (Steve) Siebers; nephews: Tim (Gail) Sommers, Mike (Lori) Sommers; many great-nieces and nephews and his good friend Mary Ann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tommy and Jim; and sister, Jeanne, to whom he was a devoted brother.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion and Mary & Jessi for orchestrating the troops in his final days.
Denny enjoyed the warmth of the sun, a ride in his jeep, and a cold Coors Light. Even with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, he remained an eternal optimist "Looking forward to one more spring training in the Arizona sun".
A memorial fund is being established.
A Memorial Mass for Denny will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. Gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. For those who feel uncomfortable to attend because of the current situation Denny's service will be recorded and a link will be available on our website www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com