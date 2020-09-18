1/1
Dennis J. Sommers
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Sommers

Hortonville - Denny Sommers made his final trip home on September 14, 2020. Home had many meanings for Denny, as a baseball player, as a man of great faith, and a man who loved his family. He was born July 12, 1940, to James and Alice (Sexton) Sommers. Denny made his mark as a great athlete. At age 17, he was offered a football scholarship to Vanderbilt University and a basketball scholarship to Marquette University. In the end, he signed with the San Francisco Giants, which began a lifelong baseball career, coaching for the Mets, Tigers, Indians, Padres, Twins, Brewers, and Giants. He was a member of the '77 and '81 All-Star games and with the Twins for the '87 World Series. Denny was a man of great faith, never missing Sunday mass no matter where he was traveling. Denny had a great personality, known for enthusiastic greetings, big smiles, and sincere conversation.

Denny is survived by his sister, Rosella (Bob) Wittlin; sister-in-law, Bev Sommers; nieces: Brenda (Marty) Thiel, Beth Wittlin, Bridget (Andy) Matthiesen, Bonnie (Jim) Vaughn, Mary (Andy) Gitter, Patti (Doug) Haas, Lori (Steve) Siebers; nephews: Tim (Gail) Sommers, Mike (Lori) Sommers; many great-nieces and nephews and his good friend Mary Ann.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tommy and Jim; and sister, Jeanne, to whom he was a devoted brother.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion and Mary & Jessi for orchestrating the troops in his final days.

Denny enjoyed the warmth of the sun, a ride in his jeep, and a cold Coors Light. Even with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, he remained an eternal optimist "Looking forward to one more spring training in the Arizona sun".

A memorial fund is being established.

A Memorial Mass for Denny will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. Gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. For those who feel uncomfortable to attend because of the current situation Denny's service will be recorded and a link will be available on our website www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved