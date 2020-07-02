Dennis Louis SchaeferAppleton - Dennis L. Schaefer, 90, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Appleton. He was born on December 1, 1929, in New Ulm, Minnesota the son of Otto and Alma (Becker) Schaefer. Dennis served in the US Air Force during the Korean War at various locations stateside until his last assignment in France. After a long distance romance, he married Catherine Gerou whom he had first met years before when they both worked for Western Union. She flew on her first airplane flight and met him in Fontainebleau, France where they were married on December 16, 1952. They were married for 67 years and had three children, Denise, Suzanne, and Michael. After completing his military service, he returned to work for Western Union Telegraph Co. in Escanaba, Michigan for 17 years. In 1971, he started a new position in the accounting department at First National Bank and Trust in Escanaba, Michigan until his retirement in 1991 when he and Catherine moved to the Fox Valley to be near their children. Dennis and Catherine enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the US, Canada, and Europe.He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine who passed away on February 4, 2020 and his son Michael. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Erwin (Myra) Schaefer, Delbert (Dolores) Schaefer, Norma (Leo) Nontelle, Alice (Ray) Brudelie, Elaine (Bill) Gordenier, Roy Schaefer, Richard (Marlene) Schaefer. He is survived by his two devoted daughters Denise and Suzanne.A private family service will be held at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Appleton. Burial will be in the Gardens of Rest Memorial Park, Escanaba, Michigan. The family kindly requests that no memorials be sent.