Dennis P. Blom
Dennis P. Blom

Harrison - Dennis Blom passed away on August 13, 2020, at the age of 83. He was the son of Gladys and Gustave Blom. He attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade, graduated from Seymour High School and spent 4 years in the Air Force. Dennis married Lois Hull in 1960. He worked in the construction and masonry field, built beautiful fireplaces and worked at Buckstaff Corp. for many years. His favorite place to be was on the golf course. Dennis enjoyed playing Sheepshead with friends and relatives and was a lifelong baseball fan, playing softball and also coaching Little League baseball with his sons when they were growing up and was an avid Brewers fan. He loved all the holidays with a house full of family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Lois; their sons: Steven (Linda), Todd, and Jeffrey (Kimberly); 8 grandchildren that he was so proud of: Jessica (Cole), Alyson (Pao), Kayli, Collin, Evan, Trenton, Kevin, and Dylan; great grandchildren: Elaina, Jase, Finn, Gus, Ayden and Joselyn; sisters: Lola Wisniewski, Gloria Krohlow, Judy Buelow, and Linda Kucznski; brothers: Gustave Jr. (Sandy), Bruce, Rodney (Shari); and sisters-in-law: Roxanne and Sally.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his sisters: Sharon Grever and Carol Statzer; brother, Keith: stepmother, Nettie; and nephews: Marc, Dan and Kevin.

There will be a private funeral for the family due to the Covid restrictions. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

A special thank you to the nurses at Theda Care at Home and Hospice and Theda Care Wound Care for all their care and compassion.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
