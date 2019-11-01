Services
Dennis P. De Groot Obituary
Dennis P. De Groot

Appleton - Dennis Paul De Groot, the son of Donald and Lori (Weyenberg) De Groot, age 59, died Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born in Appleton on September 2, 1960.

Dennis is survived by his parents, Don and Lori of Little Chute; brothers, Jeff (Sue) and Lee (Yvonne) De Groot; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is further survived by Mike Loppnow and the other residents of Loppnow Adult Family Home.

Dennis' family gathered for a private funeral at O'Connell Funeral Home. His godfather, Deacon Vincent De Groot officiated. He was buried at St. John Cemetery in Little Chute. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

The De Groot's would like to thank Mike Loppnow, the staff at Loppnow Adult Family Home, and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the loving care Dennis received.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019
