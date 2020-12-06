Dennis R. Bettner
De Pere - Dennis R. Bettner, age 83, was reunited with his wife Judy in heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020, following a year-long battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on October 19, 1937, and was the fifth of seven children born to Ruben and Adela (Lerche) Bettner in Potter, Wisconsin.
After graduating from Brillion High School, Dennis opened himself to many opportunities presented to him, including nursing school, serving in the Air Force, and becoming a nurse anesthetist. He married the love of his life, Judy Kasper, on September 16, 1961. Together they lived in many places, including Minneapolis, MN, Minot, ND, and Izmir, Turkey until settling in Green Bay in 1969. They made lifelong friends at every stop along the way. Dennis began his anesthesia career at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, where he retired after more than 32 years. Before his illness, Dennis was very active in his church and through his volunteer work at St. Vincent Hospital. He also participated in many bowling leagues and was a member of the Green Bay Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed every opportunity to gather with family and friends, especially time with his grandchildren. For those of you who were lucky enough to know our dad, you know that he was deeply spiritual, could talk to anyone, and always had a joke or pun to share to make you smile (or groan).
Dennis will be missed by his three daughters; Sheri (Robert) Sammons, League City, TX, Cindy (Dan) Rosera, Green Bay, and Deb (Steve) Kientop, Pulaski; seven grandchildren, Logan, Quinn, Reed, Blake, Jessica, Austin and Taylor. He will be fondly remembered as a loving brother and will be missed by his two sisters, Lyndoris Jandrey and Wynogene Schmitting; dear friend, Mary Haldorf; his faithful companion, "Muffin", and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife Judy, he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gloria Brehmer, Rochelle Bettner; Viorene Bettner; brother, Stanford (Butch) Bettner; sister-in-law, Vera Kasper; brothers-in-law, Win Kasper, Earl Brehmer, Normal Jandrey, Art Schmitting; and a niece, Allyna (Brehmer) Reuter.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, a private ceremony will be held with a celebration of life planned for 2021. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Bay Settlement. Online condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
.
Dennis' family would like to thank Dr. Edgard Badine, Alishia Parma, and the nurses at Green Bay Oncology for all of their care and support for Dennis during his illness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name benefitting the charities that were most important to him.