Dennis R. Wagner
1941 - 2020
Dennis R. Wagner

Clintonville - Dennis R. Wagner, age 79, formerly of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly after complications from a stroke on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1941, son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Pamperin) Wagner. Dennis married Darlene Farrell on August 10, 1963, and they recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Dennis worked as an electrical salesman in the area for many years. After retiring, Darlene and Dennis built their home on Cloverleaf Lakes in Clintonville. Many wonderful family memories took place at their retirement home. Dennis loved his classic cars and going to car shows. He and Darlene enjoyed traveling the world and visiting their favorite places for Friday night fish. He was always up for a pontoon ride or working on projects in his garage. His biggest joy was his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; children: Tim (Laurie) Wagner, Sharon (Wayne) Glatz, Lynn (Todd) VanDenBosch and Jonathan (Michelle) Wagner; grandchildren: Brad (fiance, Dawn) Wagner, Robert (special friend, Erica) Wagner, Brittany Wagner, Kevin (Stephanie) Glatz, Amber (Ryan) Bowers, Zach (special friend, Leah) VanDenBosch, Kyle (Leah) VanDenBosch, Ryan Wagner and Ben Wagner; great grandchildren: Jada Bartman, Emma Glatz, Rosalie and Mila Bowers; siblings: Betts (Don) Sedo, Mike Wagner, Chris (Dennis) Neuman, Carol (Mike) Bluma, Steve (Nancy) Wagner and Bob (Jennifer) Wagner; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bonnie Wagner, Jim (special friend, Karen) Weyers, Anthony (Phyllis) Farrell, Flora (John) Bartels, Pat (Patsy) Farrell, Tom (Gloria) Farrell, Bill (Janice) Farrell, Mark (Carol) Farrell, Mike Farrell and Ray (Brenda) Farrell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Wagner; sister, Mary Weyers; brother, Tom Wagner; brother-in-law, Lee Griesbach; father and mother-in-law: Peter and Helen Farrell.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Black Creek. Due to Covid-19, we fully understand if you are not able to celebrate Dennis's life with us in person. A livestream of the service can be viewed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Wagner family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the ThedaCare Shawano Emergency Room and the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah for their loving care and compassion shown to Dennis and his family.

Dad, we will miss you dearly. You were such an amazing husband, dad and grandpa. We will love you forever.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
NOV
19
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
