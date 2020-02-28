Services
Redmond, OR - Dennis Roy Zuleger, 72, of Redmond, Oregon passed away on February 4th. He is the son of the late Vernon and Eileen Zuleger of Black Creek, Wisconsin.

Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Seymour Union High School. A Viet Nam veteran, he spent 6 years in the Navy.

Dennis enjoyed traveling and fell in love with Oregon where he met Wanda, his friend of 22 years.

Dennis is survived by his brother Thomas (Audrey) Zuleger, Denmark, WI, his sister Kathy Dix, Winneconne, WI and his brother James (Julie) Zuleger, Oshkosh, WI.

Services were held at Autumn Funeral Home in Redmond Oregon on February 7th.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020
