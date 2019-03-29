Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
W2806 County Road KK,
Darboy, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
W2806 County Road KK
Darboy, WI
Dennis William Dietzen Obituary
Dennis William Dietzen

Appleton - Dennis W. Dietzen, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, W2806 County Road KK, Darboy. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Monday, at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 29, 2019
