Dennis William Dietzen
Appleton - Dennis W. Dietzen, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, W2806 County Road KK, Darboy. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Monday, at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 29, 2019