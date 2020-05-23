|
Dewey R. Schmidt
Black Creek - Dewey Roy Schmidt, 90, of Black Creek, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1929 to the late Lester and Emma (Rotter) Schmidt. After graduating from Shiocton High School, Dewey served as a Sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning from his service to our country he won another battle against polio. Dewey worked for Riverside Florist for many years and was a milk sample tester for the Outagamie Dairy Herd Improvement Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bass horn and played concertina in Don Libby's band along with numerous other bands throughout his life.
Dewey is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters; Myra (Austin) Wehrman, Georgine (Alvin) Sasman, Fern (Lester) Zuelger, brother; Leslie (Marjorie) Schmidt, nieces; Kathleen Schmidt, Dolly Baehman, and nephew; Daniel Schmidt.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be sent in care of Wayne Schmidt.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 24, 2020