Menasha - Dewey Weeks, age 90, of Neenah, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Dewey was born on October 30, 1928, son of the late John and Flora Weeks. He was a graduate of Menasha High School. Dewey married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Beard in 1951 and they had two children. Dewey served his country in the US Navy for four years between 1950-1954 during the Korean War. He loved to go hunting and fishing on Lake Winnebago and Lake Michigan. He worked at the Kimberly Clark Lakeview Mill until his retirement in 1988.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Gloria Weeks; children: Patti (Mike) Heroux of Oshkosh and Gary (Carla) Weeks of San Diego; grandchildren: Jim (Angie) Heroux, Lisa (Chris) Carns, Danielle (Joe) Leitzke, Michael (Jessica) Heroux, Bethany (Brad) Commons and Chelsea (Nate) Wisco; ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eugene Weeks.

Per Dewey's request, no public services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Menasha.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Valley VNA and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dewey over the past few years, especially Lorraine and Amber.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
