Grand Chute - Diana Mary Hanrahan of Grand Chute, WI passed away June 12, 2019. Diana, the daughter of John Reginald (deceased) and Patricia Avis (deceased) Helliwell of Dartmouth, NS and loving wife of Gerald Hanrahan, died peacefully at her home in Grand Chute after a courageous battle with terminal brain cancer. She is survived by her husband Gerald (Gerry) Hanrahan, three children; Tara Hanrahan (Andrew Walsh), Cory Hanrahan (Stacy Soper) and Noel Sedo (Chris); three siblings, Philip Helliwell (Rene Murray), Claire Steadman (Brad), Robert Helliwell (Michelle); and 5 grandchildren. Diana Hanrahan was born in Atikokan, Ontario Canada and eventually settled at Dartmouth, NS with her family. While in Dartmouth, Diana attended Prince Andrew High School where she was an excellent student graduating with high honors. She played football on the high school women's team and loved to watch football games with her Dad. Diana was a spirited and an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers where she was fortunate enough to attend many of the games, which she enjoyed immensely. Diana graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Victoria General Hospital School of Nursing in 1976. "Lady Di" was an inspiring soul who conveyed a kindness and gentle spirit without her even knowing. She loved talking to people and had a sincere desire to learn about their "stories". This passion was highly engaging for even strangers and she made new friends easily. Diana's presence was cherished by everyone and her charming personality infected family, friends, and every person that had the opportunity to meet her. She was always positive with a genuine smile and grace that few people could duplicate. Her fondness for her grandchildren was unrivaled and she was their hero. A lover of animals, with a particular fondness for dogs, was evident throughout her entire life, which later turned into a passion for adopting rescued chihuahuas. Her absolute favorite thing to do was read a book with a cocktail in hand while sitting on one of the many Caribbean island beaches she vacationed on every winter. Diana's spirit will remain in our memories eternally and she will be sadly missed by all. A private celebration of life will be held in Nova Scotia, Canada at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jessica Johnston-Rickert of Primary Care Associates for the compassion and excellent care she provided to Diana, as well as all the staff at Thedacare that attended to Diana throughout her entire journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local SPCA or a would be appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2019