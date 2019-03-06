Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Diane C. Wilde Obituary
Diane C. Wilde

Waupaca - Diane C. Wilde, age 78, of Weyauwega, WI, formerly of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Crossroad Care Center of Crystal River in Waupaca, WI. She was born May 7, 1940 in the Town of Lind, Waupaca Co., WI; daughter of Reed A. and Edith E. (Parish) Wilde. As a young woman, Diane enjoyed fishing and was an avid coon, fox, and deer hunter. She worked for the Anderson Brothers as a housekeeper in local motels and later she worked as their night clerk. She was a member of many ladies' softball, bowling and golfing leagues. For many years she traveled to state bowling tournaments where in 2011 she was awarded as Grand Duchess in the Women's State Tournament. Diane enjoyed her continuous participation within these many leagues and her time spent with her friends. Every now and then, too, she liked to take trips to local casinos. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.

Diane is survived by her dear friend, Ann Magadanz of Weyauwega, WI; four siblings, Willard (Ruth) Wilde of Waupaca, WI, Rowena Inderdahl of Waupaca, WI, Vern (Judy) Wilde of Waupaca, WI, and Arlene (Richard) Cardo of Friendship, WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Edith Wilde; a brother-in-law, Chester "Chet" Inderdahl; and a nephew, Roger Inderdahl.

A Funeral Service will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Holly Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the spring at Lind Center Cemetery in the Town of Lind, WI. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank all of Diane's caregivers at Care Partners of Hortonville and Crossroad Care Center of Waupaca. A special thank you to Ann Magadanz for her loving care and support of Diane through the years. The special care she received will never be forgotten.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019
