Diane E. Reschke
Appleton - Diane Reschke, age 83 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 at her home. Diane was born in Chicago on May 30, 1936, daughter of the late Leo and Viola (Schmidlkofer) Lauer.
In her younger years, Diane did a lot of traveling. She enjoyed all of her trips, especially to Greece. She also enjoyed sewing clothes, crocheting kitchen cloths, playing the piano, and gardening around her home. She was very fond of watching scary movies, even at night!
Most memorable of all was when she was asked to bring a dish to pass at a family meal, it was ALWAYS the best deviled eggs in the world.
As she grew older, her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grew with her - she loved them all so very much.
Survivors include six children: Cindy (Kevin) Wundrow of Appleton, Randy (Anne) Reschke of Hortonville, Jeff Reschke of Kimberly, Jim (Debbie) Reschke of Hortonville, Julie (Scott) Fromhart of Greenville, and Lu Ruys of Kimberly. There are eight grandchildren: Kayla (Jeff) Simon, Kyle Wundrow, Robert (Fiancée Emma VanEnkevort) Reschke, Tyler (Fiancée Allyssa Novak) Reschke, Sabrina Fromhart, Sydney Fromhart, Courtney Fromhart, Jake Ruys, and Liana Ruys; and two great-grandchildren: Trudy Grace and Vincent Clarence. Diane is also survived by a sister Sandra Ruhl, a brother John Lauer, and special niece and goddaughter Kim Kamins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and infant sister, a granddaughter Allyssa Reschke, a brother-in-law Robert Ruhl, and a sister-in-law Linda Lauer.
A Christian Funeral Service for Diane will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 11:00 AM until the time of service. For more information or to share a memory of Diane, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019