Diane G. KruegerOgdensburg - Diane G. Krueger, age 70, Ogdensburg Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on the evening of September 26th, at AMC, Appleton.Diane was born on May 5th, 1950 in Waupaca. Daughter to Verlyn and Dantzi (Taggart) Steinbach from Manawa. Diane grew up on a farm in Royalton, and afterwards on a farm on Highway B, Manawa, and went to school in Manawa. She graduated and later went to Appleton Beauty school. While going to school in Appleton she worked as a CNA in the Appleton nursing home near AMC. Soon after school she met her husband of 49 years, Dwane E. Krueger of Helvetia. Diane and Dwane soon married and moved to Ogdensburg, where they lived for many years. Raising 3 children, Daughter Rachel Krueger, Sons Rod and Roi Krueger. Diane was very active in her lifetime, after being a Beautician for several years she worked in optometry for Iola Vision. Later years she worked for OMC Trade Winds in Manawa where she created so many long-lasting friendships. Years later Diane worked for Sturm Foods, Manawa, where she ended up retiring.Throughout her career working years, Diane and Dwane stayed active by doing 15 years of Foster parenting for Waupaca Co. Many of these foster children kept in contact with Diane over the years. Diane and Dwane had the pleasure to see them grow into amazing adults. Diane was known as the "AVON Lady". A profession she carried well into her retired life. She loved Gardening, growing huge flower gardens with big fish ponds. Diane kept busy during the winter months by Sewing, Knitting, Crocheting, Crafting, and Scrapbooking.Diane became "Granny" to her first Grandson in 1992. Grandson Jacob Krueger, followed by Granddaughters Amanda Krueger, Alexia Rindt, and finally Step-Grandson Jason Schuelke. Granny started a new chapter in her life as she watched her grandkids grow along with Providing additional Day Care, for so many of the local parents. This she did for many years.Granny was an avid camper and loved campfires surrounded by many family and friends. Throughout the years, burning marshmallows, making S'MORES and showing the kids how to make PUDGY PIES was her greatest pleasures. Granny could always make adventures out of simple things in life.Granny was fortunate enough to witness and enjoy playing and spending time with Great Grandsons Levi and Lane Krueger. And Her Step-Great Grandson Devin Schuelke, Step-Great Granddaughter Ella Schuelke.Diane and Dwane later moved to Ervin and Mary Krueger's family farm in Helvetia. Where she picked up riding ATV's and golf carts with all her Grandkids and Great Grandkids. She also attended weddings of Son Rodney & Linda (Kutchenriter) Krueger, Grandson Jacob & Anna (Spiegelberg) Krueger. Granny enjoyed the excitement and fun of so many memorable events and parties. She Loved nurturing and helping all her children grow. Granny, Was Granny to us ALL.Diane G. Krueger "Granny" was preceded in death by: Parents Verlyn and Dantzi (Taggart) Steinbach, Mother & Father-In Law Ervin and Mary (Trice) Krueger, Brother-In Law Gene Bartelt, Brother-In Law Douglas Krueger, Sister-In Law Debbie Schultz.A private family Celebration of Life for Diane Krueger "Granny", will be held on October 1st at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home, Manawa. Rev. Nathan Reichle will officiate. A private graveside ceremony will be held later at Union Cemetery, Symco.