Diane M. Meschefske
Neenah - Diane M. Meschefske, age 70 of Neenah passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after complications from a longstanding neurological disorder. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and later raised in Menasha.
Diane was one of nine siblings to the late Howard and Elizabeth (Dockry) Dachelet. After high school graduation, she spent a year volunteering with Americorps Vista before earning her license in practical nursing. Diane was then employed by Winnebago Mental Health Institute for more than 35 years before her retirement in 2005. She was a dedicated employee who loved her coworkers and various job responsibilities.
On November 5, 1971 Diane Dachelet married Alan Meschefske at St Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. The marriage was blessed with two sons, and 44 wonderful years. Diane was a faithful member of St. Gabriel Parish who enjoyed volunteering, riding her bicycle, traveling, and most of all quilting. She loved to share this passion, making many baby blankets and quilts for loved ones. Diane was truly a selfless wife and mother. She was kind, caring, and her loving strength and grace will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be sadly missed by her loving sons: Reed (Gloria Champion) Meschefske, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Nathan Meschefske, Neenah, step-graddaughter, Kiana Champion, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Robert Kollath officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Diane's name.
