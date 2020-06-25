Diane M. Olson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. Olson

Appleton, Wisconsin - Diane Mary (Vanden Heuvel) Olson, 77, April 12, 1943 - June 22, 2020.

Celebration of Life, 11 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation from 10 AM to the time of service.

For full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved