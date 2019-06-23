|
Diane S. Tessen
Menasha - Diane S. Tessen of Menasha passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly father after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.
Diane was born Jan.3, 1938 to Phillip and Marcella Whitpan in Neenah Wisconsin the first of 9 children.
Diane married Wayne D. Tessen in 1957 and together they spent 39 years together and bringing into the world 7 children. Diane spent life taking care of her home and husband. She had a heart for children and spent 40 years providing loving childcare to friends and family.
Diane is survived by her children: Chris (Kathy) Tessen, Neenah , Ken Tessen, Stevens Point, Keith Tessen Saipan, Phillip (Misie) Tessen, New Holstein, Vicki (Ken) Stadler, Oshkosh, Patrick (Paula) Tessen, Neenah.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Judy Wittmann Neenah, Lee (Jo Ellen) Whitpan, Memphis, Indiana, Jill Lemke, Omro, Gail Petitdemange, Omro, Mark Whitpan, Neenah, Jon (Linda) Whitpan, Oshkosh; 13 grandchildren and 21 greatgrandchildren. Diane's love and kindness will go on through all the wonderful family she has left behind.
Diane was preceded in passing by her husband, Wayne; Daughter, Debra Jean; Brother, Terry Whitpan, Cody, Wyoming and Sister Cindy Weeda, Omaha, Nebraska.
Diane was never rich in money or possessions but she was always happy with the simple things that she had. She would give you her last penny if you needed it no questions asked. She asked for so little in this life, yet to all the people she knew she gave so very much. She will be very much missed by all who have known her.
Diane's funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha). Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
A special Thank You to two very special people. Melissa and April Tessen who stayed with their grandma almost every night giving her the loving care she needed. Theirs is a sacrifice that will always be remembered by the rest of the family.
A very special thank you to the Doctors and nurses of Ascension Oncology of Appleton, The wonderful Nurses, CNAs and Doctors of Cherry Meadows, and the very special nurses and CNAs of ThedaCare hospice. Paige, Amber, Claudia you will always have a special place in all our hearts.
John 10: 27-29
My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. Give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019