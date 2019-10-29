|
Diane "Dena" Stier
Menasha formerly of Watertown - Diane A. Stier (Dena) age 65 formerly of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Menasha, Wisconsin after lengthy illnesses.
Diane was born on January 4, 1954 to Richard and Betty (Haber) Stier in Neenah Wisconsin. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Neenah and attended Neenah schools until 8th grade when she moved to Watertown with her mother and stepfather Betty and Keith Keach.
Diane attended Watertown High School and graduated in 1972. She then attended Eau Clare University and later transferred to University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she graduated with a degree in Marketing. She worked in pharmaceutical sales for several years and for GB Lewis Company in Watertown. She then obtained her Master's degree from Whitewater University and started teaching at Beaver Dam High School and she taught there for 22 years before retiring.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Richard Stier, her mother Betty Keach and stepfather, Keith Keach and an infant brother, Richard Robert Stier. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents Harry and Emma Haber and Joseph and Mary Stier.
She is survived by her sister Susan (Richard) Relien, her nephews, Ryan (Nancy) Relien, Eric (Kristy) Relien and her great neices, Madison, Mackenzie & Jaysa and great nephew Jake Relien. She is also survived by her Aunt Judy (Marty) Myse and many cousins.
A special thank you to cousin Linda (Ron) Vanesky and their girls, Heidi, Emily & Ellen for the many visits, and all of the outings that she so enjoyed.
We want to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and especially the Marquardt Hospice care givers, April, Kaci, Cami, Roxanne, Samantha along with the entire staff for their wonderful care for Diane and our family.
Visitation will be at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial Street in Neenah, Wisconsin on November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon/fellowship at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Marquardt Hospice, 1020 Hill Street, Watertown, Wisconsin 53098 would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
To my little sister, I am always going to love and miss you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019