Diane Wouters
Town of Center - On Friday October 16th in the year of the Lord 2020, heaven gained an angel, Diane Weyenberg Wouters, leaving behind the love of her life, Karl of 59 years, her children, Carla (Tom) Capper, Lisa Wouters, and grandchildren, Allison and Brianne Capper whom she loved deeply.
This loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away after a 19-day battle with COVID-19 complications. Diane was born May 30th, 1947 in Little Chute to the late Martin and Frances (Verstegen) Weyenberg. She married Karl J. Wouters on January 13th, 1968 at St. John Catholic Church in Little Chute. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, fishing - remember when she caught that Northern? Dancing up a storm during their country dancing phase, spending time at the cottage, decorating, taking drives to view the beautiful scenery, spending time with her best friends (Nancy, Marg and Sue), her fur babies, and of course we can't forget finding those great bargains. Her generous heart combined with her passion for crafting, sewing, and quilting led to annual donations of quilted baby blankets to St. Elizabeth Hospital NICU, homemade gifts to family and friends, and recently, hundreds of masks to keep loved ones safe.
Diane is survived by Karl J. Wouters, children Carla (Tom) Capper, Lisa Wouters and grandchildren, Allison, and Brianne Capper. She is also survived by her siblings Marilyn (James) Verhasselt, Janice Zwiers, Gerald (Mary Ann) Weyenberg, and in-laws, Jane Brogan, Joseph (Carol) Wouters, Gerald Wouters, Kay Oudenhoven, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Frances Weyenberg, in-laws, Richard Zwiers, Edward Brogan, Diane Sanders-Wouters, Roger Oudenhoven, Daniel and Alan Wouters, nieces and nephews, Randy Zwiers, Billy Jo Oudenhoven, and Terri Brogan.
Diane's deep Christian faith was displayed by her selfless and compassionate devotion by putting others first. She will be profoundly missed by everyone.
In keeping with the current health pandemic a private service for the family will be held at St. Edward the Confessor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please contact Verkuilen Funeral Home for details. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
