Dianne D. Ratzburg
Hortonville - Dianne Dorothy Ratzburg, age 91, of Hortonville, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King. Dianne was born on September 9, 1928 in Hortonville, Wisconsin to Franklin and Marie (Rousseau) Hunt. She was a graduate of Hortonville High School, Class of 1946.
On April 30, 1950 she married William F. "Bill" Ratzburg, Jr. and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2017. She worked at the most important job, being a wife and mother.
Both Dianne and Bill were active in the Lion's Club and took many wonderful trips over the years with their Lion's Club friends.
Dianne always loved children and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and made "The Best Pies Ever!" She enjoyed crosswords and word finds, as well as sewing and knitting.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Gayle (Richard) Kuzenski of Florida, Paula (Gene) Krolikowski of Wautoma, Dawn (John) King of Oshkosh, Daniel (Tracey) Ratzburg of the Town of Jackson, Brian Ratzburg of Little Chute, and Patrick Ratzburg of Appleton, 12 grandchildren: Aimee Kuzenski, Rick (Lilian) Kuzenski, Tracy (Michael) Lemperes, Shawn (Matthew) Wilson, Robin (Christopher) Nelson, Angela (Ricky) Gonzalez, Matthew (Anna) Wilson, Mark Ratzburg, Jacob Best, AnnaJo Ratzburg, Noah Ratzburg and Meta Ratzburg, many wonderful great-grandchildren, sister, Betty (the late Floyd) Opperman, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, grandson Gabriel and great granddaughter Eliana, her parents and her stepfather Arthur Johnson, siblings, Russel L. Hunt, Chauncey L. Hunt, Vivian I. Hunt, Rosemary E. Hunt, David G. Hunt, and baby Robert Hunt.
There will be funeral services for Dianne on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Road in Greenville with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. There will be a visitation at the church before the service on Thursday from 9:00am to 10:45am. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Hortonville. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com.
The family would like to express a thank you to the staff and nurses at Living Tree Estates of Greenville, Heartland House of Wautoma and the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King for the care given to Dianne.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020