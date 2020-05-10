|
|
Dianne E. Harper
Appleton - Dianne Elaine Harper, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at home in Harrison WI on April 30th 2020.
Dianne was born on February 10, 1953 in Mobridge, South Dakota the second child of Wayne and Elaine Lahren. She grew up in Mobridge and on the family cattle ranch. Her career choice was cardiac nursing working at AMC and at hospitals in Plano, TX and Charlotte, NC, before switching to outpatient nursing with Pinnacle Cataract and Laser Institute upon returning to Appleton.
Family was the most important thing in Dianne's life and her home was the location for many happy holidays with children and grandchildren. Baking cookies for the grandkids was her priority pastime followed closely by decorating, gardening and getting together with friends.
Dianne is survived by her husband Tom, son Jody (Adela), daughter Erin and grandchildren Shane (Olivia), Seth, Maycee and Griffin. She is also survived by her brothers Lacey, Kevin (Trudy), Terry (Janet) and Kent (Kelly).
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Elaine Lahren.
A memorial service will be held after the current public health crisis is resolved. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2020