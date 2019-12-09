|
|
Dixie S. Peterson
Menasha - Dixie Peterson, age 69, passed away on December 8, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born May 27, 1950 to the late Peter and Gloria Wied.
Dixie graduated from the University of Stevens Point, married and had two sons who were her pride and joy. She was a wonderful, loving mom who always put her family first. She was thrilled to become a grandmother, doted on her grandchildren, and always had the latest pictures of them to proudly show to all.
Dixie was a wonderful cook and everyone who got to partake of her yummy food always left her table very happy and very full. She also was a whiz with her sewing machine, even sewing her own bridal gown and bridesmaids gowns for her wedding - all of this while finishing up her senior year of college.
She also became interested in creating her own jewelry and could be found at the local farmers market in Neenah on many a Saturday selling her beautiful creations which she really enjoyed. Dixie also worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years, primarily working in Workforce Development. Her loving heart and always present smile will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Dixie is survived by her sons: Jeffery Peterson (special friend Glenda Shank), Brian (Amanda) Peterson; a granddaughter, Lexie Trapp; and grandsons: Theodore and Calvin Peterson. She is also survived by four brothers and sisters: Kim Wied, Ginny (Dan) Hudziak, Jeffrey (Ellen) Wied, and Nancy Czeskleba; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her dog, Bella, who was her constant companion. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Gloria Wied, her brother Rick Wied and a brother-in-law Terry Czeskleba.
A memorial service to celebrate Dixie's life will be held on 1:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 12:00 PM until the hour of service.
"Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."
-Anonymous
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019