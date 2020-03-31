Services
Dolores A. Scheffel


1936 - 2020
Dolores A. Scheffel Obituary
Dolores A. Scheffel

Grand Chute - Dolores A. Scheffel, 83, of Grand Chute, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born to the late Harold and Florence Malley (Kennedy) on December 30, 1936 in Montgomery, New York.

Dolores moved through her life with dignity, grace and a profound sweetness that was apparent to all who knew her. Her devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren and the kindness she instilled in all is her lasting legacy. Dolores and Paul loved their Black Labs and cherished walks in the north woods of Wisconsin and the beaches of Florida. Her time spent with the girls for a glass of wine to catch up on their lives, grandkids and general chit chat was very special to her.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul, daughters; Lynda (Mark) Palm, Carolyn (Ted) Skaer, Cindy (Rich) Ham, son; Paul (Tammie) Scheffel; grandchildren; Paul Scheffel, Stephen (Nikki) Scheffel, Shannon Palm (Mike Mann), Olivia Palm, Emily Skaer, Evan Skaer, Kelsey (Brent) Gonnering, brothers; Edward Malley and Cornelius (Mary) Malley.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, son, Stephen Scheffel and sister; Connie (Gary) Winslow.

The Scheffel family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Heritage for their compassion and consult through this difficult period.

Due to the state mandated restrictions on large gatherings, a memorial service for Dolores will be held at a later date and will be announced on Valley Funeral Home website.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
