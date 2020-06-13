Dolores A. Scheffel
Dolores A. Scheffel

Grand Chute - Dolores A. Scheffel, 83, of Grand Chute, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Memorial services for Dolores will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church W7265 School Rd. Greenville, WI. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
