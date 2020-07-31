1/1
Dolores "Dolly" Anderson
1931 - 2020
Dolores "Dolly" Anderson

Menasha - Dolores M. "Dolly" Anderson, 89, of Menasha, passed away on July 29, 2020. Dolly was born on June 22, 1931 to Hamilton and Violette (Klein) Swiggum in Manitowoc. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On May 31, 1964 she married Adolph "Swede" Anderson at First Methodist Church in Appleton and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2006.

In her younger days, Dolly was part of a circus. She was a trapeze artist and a rope twirler. One of her outfits is even on display at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo. Family was most important to Dolly. She loved time with her children and grandchildren, and going for scenic drives. She loved horses, watching Pelicans and other animals. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and thrifting. She loved wearing colorful clothing and the family encourages all visitors to wear bright colorful clothing to the visitation. Dolly was a friendly and kind woman whose ability to make friends quickly led her family to say "She never met a person she didn't know".

She will be sadly missed by her children; Chuck (Mary) Meyers, Terry (Dee) Meyers, Stan (Cindy) Anderson, Paula (George) Holm, Jerry (Mandy) Anderson, Jim (Lisa) Anderson, and Greg Anderson, grandchildren; Justin, Aimee, Roberta, Jamie, Jeremy, Jennifer, Staci, Travis, Jackie, Brittany, Jason, Heather, Maggie, Rachel, Olivia, Victoria, George III, Jackson, Taylor, Jada, Parker, Arya, Andy, Natalie, Calvin, and Scarlett, as well as many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She is further survived by one sister Judy (Erv) Henke as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Adolph, infant son David, son Ken and one daughter Nancy, siblings, Lloyd (Shirley) Swiggum and Conrad (Elaine) Swiggum.

There will be a visitation for the public on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Location at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the visitation at Dolly's house at 608 10th Street in Menasha. Casual attire with bright colors are encouraged. Funeral Services for Dolly will be private at a later date. Interment will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
at Dolly's house
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
