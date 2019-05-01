Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
222 E. Fremont St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
222 E. Fremont St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Entombment
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Appleton, WI
View Map
Dolores C. Dins Obituary
Dolores C. Dins

Appleton - Dolores C. (Laux) Dins, 87, of Appleton, WI, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, with family by her side.

Dolores was born in Appleton, WI, to the late Wilbur and Ella (Berner) Laux on October 31, 1931. Following her graduation from Neenah High School in 1949, she worked in the Timekeeping Department at Kimberly Clark. She married James R. Dins on September 11, 1954. They were blessed with nearly 64 wonderful years together. Dolores was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was very proud of being a mom and felt blessed to have 3 children whom she loved dearly. Dolores enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and caring for her family with love. She considered her job as a mom to be her greatest accomplishment.

Dolores is survived by her children, Dianne (Norm) Binger, Michael (Malisa) Dins, and Laurie (David) Stephan; grandchildren, Corey (Jennifer) Dins, Caroline (Andrew) Lamb, Quinn Stephan, and Elinor Stephan; great-grandchildren, Catherine Lamb, Thomas Lamb, Elliot Dins and Evalyn Dins.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her loving husband, James, and her sister, Lavonne Abba.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dolores at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, WI 54915, by Rev. Jon Thorsen. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton at 9 AM on Monday, May 6.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Fox Valley Humane Association.

To leave a special message or condolences for Dolores' family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019
