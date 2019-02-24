|
|
Dolores "Dolly" Dresang
Appleton - Dolores (Newhouse) "Dolly" Dresang, age 90, of Appleton, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Brookdale Appleton Senior Living. She was born on September 29, 1928, in Kaukauna WI, the daughter of Wesley and Myra (Endter) Newhouse. She graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1946 and spent most of her life in Appleton.
Dolly was an excellent seamstress and cook and she lived life trying new things and making friends. She loved ballroom dancing, music, singing with Sweet Adelines, acting in plays at the Thompson Community Center, watching the Packers, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Scott. She brought joy and happiness to those who knew her. She was always looking to have fun!
Dolly worked throughout her life and retired from AAL in 1996. She spent many years volunteering, dancing and traveling with her partner, Charlie.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Jack Andersen) Duginski; grandson Scott Duginski, brothers Wayne (Muriel) Newhouse and Wesley "Bud" Newhouse, former spouse Maurice Dresang, numerous nieces and nephews and the family of her life partner, Charlie Rota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, life partner Charlie Rota, and sister-in-law Joan Newhouse.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, at 12 Noon. Visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale of Appleton for their love, care and concern for Dolly. Memorials to a in Dolly's name are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019